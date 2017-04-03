SM Little Stars 2017 search is on

Since its inception 11 years ago, SM Little Stars has produced cute personalities adorning showbiz and the modeling world.

For one, SM Little Stars 2015 grand winner Lei Andre Navarro now stars in an ongoing primetime teleserye.

On the other hand, 2014 girl grand winner Fil-Korean Chun Sa Angella Jung wows her fans with her acting talents on a kid show.

Making waves as well are 2014 first runner-up Jeantelle Louise Esteban as she modeled in print ads after the contest, and joined the SM Christmas Jingle tour with other kids; and 2016 first runner up Johan Yalong is popular in TV and digital commercials, and also the face of a viral campaign.

These wonderful success stories show how the talent competition has also become an avenue for bigger, better, and brighter things.

SM Little Stars, a yearly nationwide search for cute, bright and promising kids aged four to seven is now open for registration until May 28 at all SM Supermalls. Twenty-eight adorable and talented kids will compete in the grand finals on August 6 at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier.

This year’s grand finals will be hosted for the second time by Andi Manzano, and will have an amazing board of judges who will also act as mentors – TV director Mac Alejandre, television celebrity Regine Tolentino, beauty queen mentor Jonas Gaffud, Princess Velasco, and Zeus Collins.

Winners will be chosen based on Star Quality 40-percent, Personality 20-percent and Talent 40-percent.

Information on the prizes and application forms can be downloaded from www.smlittlestars.com.ph.