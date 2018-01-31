SM Malls raises portfolio with three more branches in Luzon

Patrons of SM malls in the Luzon region can now enjoy more shopping and entertainment as three new centers were opened during the last quarter of 2017.

SM Center Tuguegarao in Cagayan, SM Center Pulilan in Bulacan and SM Center Lemery in Batangas opened just in time for the Christmas holiday rush, signifying the growth of SM Prime’s portfolio. It now has a total of 67 supermalls all over the country.

Like other SM Prime properties, the three new SM Centers also have SM Hypermarket, SM Appliance Center, Ace Hardware, Watson, Suplus, Simply Shoes, Miniso Banco De Oro as well as other boutiques and stores to accommodate all the shopping needs of customers.

SM Center Tuguegarao is considered the first mall to open in Cagayan Province and is strategically built on a 16,000-square-meter lot on the corner of Luna and Mabini Streets. The location is seen to be the next gateway to Ilocandia and the Cordilleras since Tuguegarao City’s rapid growth is believed to make the area a major urban center in Northeastern Luzon.

The property is not only designed with modern architectural lines painted with white and sky blue colors inside and out to look clean and relaxing, it is also built with solar panels on top, in line with SM Prime’s sustainability efforts.

On the other hand, SM Center Pulilan is the third SM Supermall built in Bulacan, next to SM City Marilao and SM City Baliwag. The property is located along the Plaridel-Pulilan Diversion road in Barangay St. Cristo and has a tilted facade painted in sky blue and green with shaded canopy drop-offs.

The mall’s interior is painted with accents of bright blue against a sophisticated contrasting and minimalist palette of white and grays, accompanied by large rectilinear plates of various length and color. Its location is considered the center of commerce and industry of Northern Bulcan and is aimed at consumers residing in the city and neighboring municipalities.

Batangueños also welcomed the new SM Center in the Municipality of Lemery last December 15, 2017. The newest property of SM Prime is also the third SM mall in province, with the other two located in the cities of Batangas and Lipa.

SM Center Lemery adopted the Green Building initiative required by the local government. As such, the mall was designed with provisions for water management and recycling and solid waste management. It also took into consideration material and site sustainability and energy efficiency. It is located on a 48,263 sqm property at the corner of Illustre Avenue and Calle P Gomez Street in Barangay District IV.