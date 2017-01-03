SM malls recognized for energy efficiency initiatives

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized SM supermalls for its energy efficiency initiatives, naming the mall giant one of the awardees of the Don Emilio Abello Energy Efficiency Awards for 2016.

The Don Emilio Abello Efficiency Awards is spearheaded by the DOE to give recognition to outstanding companies and energy managers who have undertaken energy efficiency and conservation programs to achieve substantial savings in their energy consumption.

In simple awarding ceremonies held at the Maxims Hotel at Resorts World in Pasay City on December 12, SM malls and offices were conferred 18 energy efficiency awards, including a Hall of Fame award for their outstanding and pioneering contributions to energy efficiency.

In his remarks during the event, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said this year’s awardees are worthy of emulation because of their contribution to the common good and environmental protection.

“The entire Department of Energy family congratulates and holds in the highest esteem the recipients of this year’s Don Emilio Abello Energy Efficiency Awards. They collectively represent the ideal standard of excellence that we want society to uphold, and that we want others to emulate and replicate in the fast-evolving field of energy efficiency and conservation (ECC),” Cusi said.

The Don Emilio Abello Energy Efficiency Awards gives eight types of awards—the Secretary’s Award, Hall of Fame Award, Outstanding Award [achieved energy efficiency by at least five percent], Citation Award [efficiency of more than three but less than five percent], Special Award [efficiency of one to less than three percent], Indigenous Award, Awards of Recognition and Outstanding Energy Manager.

The following are the list of awardees: Hall of Fame—Cyber Makati 1; Outstanding Award—SM City Iloilo, SM City North EDSA (Annex), The Podium, Mall of Asia and Cyber Makati 1; Outstanding Energy Manager Award—Melchor Nocomora for Cyber Makati 1, Franklin Crisostomo for Mall of Asia, Danilo Laxamana for The Podium, Daryl Pascual for SM City North EDSA (Annex), and Gino Jan Babao for SM City Iloilo; Special Award – One eCom Center, Cyber Makati 2 and SM Corporate Offices; Award of Recognition – SM City Baguio, SM City North EDSA, SM General Santos and SM Corporate Offices.

“The challenge is upon us, the DOE, to propagate with tireless vigor the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program?. Let us do this by continuing and broadening the base of this annual tradition and cascading proactively to the public not only the results and achievements, but the current best practices and other relevant information about EEC,” energy chief said.

“The biggest savings will be gained when we shall all soon be united in purpose and act out of sincere effort, regardless of any material rewards or recognition,” he said.

The 2016 Don Emilio Abello Energy Efficiency Awards aims to encourage various establishments to reduce their energy consumption without sacrificing their business productivity.