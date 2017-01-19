SM malls win recognition from China business council

SM Prime Holdings Co. Ltd. (SMPH), operator of SM Supermalls, said it was given recognition by a Chinese business group for the performance of its China-based malls.

In a statement on Wednesday, SMPH said it was named as one of the Top Ten Successful Asean Countries Entering China in 2016 by the China-Asean Business Council (CABC).

“SM’s CABC award recognizes the company’s various investments and contributions to the industry,” the company said.

The SM Group has a seven malls in China, namely SM City Xiamen, SM City Jinjiang, SM City Chengdu, SM City Suzhou, SM City Chongqing, SM City Zibo and SM City Tianjiin, which opened last December.

According to SMPH, SM City Tianjiin is one of the world’s largest malls with a gross floor area (GFA) of 565,000 square meters.

As of 2015, the New South China Mall in Donggua in China was the largest mall in the world at 660,000 square meters, followed by Golden Resources Mall in Beijing which measures 557,000 square meters, slightly smaller than the size of SM City Tianjin, Jones Lang Lasalle Philippines reported earlier, citing data from Insider Monkey.

“We receive this award with great honor not only for the company, but for the Philippines,” SMPH Senior Vice President Steven Tan said. “This shows the tremendous cooperation among Asean members, which could only augur well for the future of the entire region,” Tan added.

SMPH received the award during ceremonies held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing, China, with Tan and the AVP Marketing for China Vivien Cheng attending the event.

The CABC serves as a conduit between China and Asean trade and economic relations and development. It is composed of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Asean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), national business leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from Asean members.

The group is also supported by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Asean Ambassadors to China, among others.

“SM’s successful presence in China has yielded several awards and recognitions from various organizations, collecting over 10 awards in 2016 alone,” the company said.

At present, SM’s China mall portfolio amounts to 1.5 million square meters of GFA. Together with its Philippine malls, the company has a total of 9.1 million square meters of GFA.