SM-NBTC hoops action continues

Last year’s runner-up Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu beat University of Assumption-San Fernando 82-36 to enter the Division 1 Sweet 16 of the 2018 SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals on Monday at the Palm Coast Marina in Parañaque.

The Magis Eagles lost to eventual champions the San Beda Red Cubs in last year’s finals.

Prolific big man Christian Manaytay, Travis Mantua and Emilio Nacua combined for 29 points while Benedict Yu and Franz Diaz added eight points each for the Magis Eagles. Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will take on Hope Christian at 8 a.m. today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Hope Christian, meanwhile, banked on the offensive prowess of former Batang Gilas standout Harvey Pagsanjan who exploded for 35 points to win 84-77 over Saint Benilde to book a Sweet 16 entry.

Also advancing to the next phase are Colegio San Juan de Letran and Chiang Kai Shek College who will cross paths tonight after beating separate opponents in the Round of 32.

Letran beat Assumption Davao 86-83 behind Kurt Reyson, Keifer Cordero, John Valdez, Kobe Monje and Andrey Guarino.

In other matches, Australia escaped Cagayan De Oro 86-79, Lyceum crushed New Zealand 85-59 and Adamson dominated Midsayap 86-65 to punch their tickets to the next round.

Also keeping its title-hopes alive are the visiting Durham Crossover Canada, which won against Baguio 80-75, and FilAm Sports USA, which manhandled De La Salle Lipa 92-59.

JOHN CARLO A. VILLARUEL