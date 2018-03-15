SM-NBTC National Finals unfolds Sunday

The 2018 SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals will start on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The six-day tournament, patterned after the NCAA format in the US, will feature 32 teams, including champion squads from various leagues across the country as well as from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States of America.

Among the seeded squads are the UAAP juniors champion Ateneo de Manila, the NCAA titlist La Salle Greenhills and the Cesafi champ University of the Visayas.

National University, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu, Letran, Adamson and San Beda College, meanwhile, earned wild-card berths after winning runner-up plums in their respective leagues.

“Every year that we have been organizing the tournament, we have refined it to what it is now, a premier showcase of high school basketball,” said SM-NBTC founder Eric Altamirano.

Teams from Cagayan De Oro, Cavite, Davao, Bacolod and Bataan will go up against their counterparts from the National Capital Region for Division I and II titles.

International and wild card teams will battle the provincial teams in the seeding round on Sunday to determine the final seeding of Division I. Losing squads will join the battle for Division II title.

The Division I and II championship matches are scheduled next Friday right after the respective All-Star Games of each category.