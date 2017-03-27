SM opens 7 Savemore stores in Feb

SM Retail Inc., through its unit SM Markets, has opened seven new outlets of its neighborhood store format Savemore Market in February, mostly located in the southern parts of the country.

SM Markets said it opened Savemore Market San Andres in Manila on February 9, followed by four stores in Negros Occidental from February 14 to 16 which are: Savemore Market Kabankalan, Savemore Market Victorias, Savemore Market San Carlos, and Savemore Market San Carlos Citymall.

It also opened an outlet in Boracay last February 25 and in Tagum, Davao Del Norte on February 28.

The new stores opened brings Savemore Market’s store count to 166 nationwide. SM Markets is slated to open 13 more Savemore outlets before the end of the year.

“With more communities outside of Metro Manila still with minimal access to groceries and with the worsening Manila traffic, shoppers need a complete source of daily and weekly essentials that do not require them to travel far,” Savemore Market President Jojo Tagbo said.

With its community and neighbor-friendly format, Savemore Market also supports government-initiated campaigns such as the Diskwento Caravans, clean-up drives, and Brigada Eskwela.

Savemore Market also help schools and churches, among others through the several foundations under the SM group, and also encourages shoppers to be eco-friendly and to reduce waste.

SM Retail is the retail arm of conglomerate SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), which also holds the Sy family’s businesses in property (SM Prime Holdings Inc.) and banking (BDO Unibank Inc.)