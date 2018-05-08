SM Prime nets P7.6B in Q1

MALLS operator SM Prime Holdings, Inc. posted 15 percent growth in net income in the first quarter of the year, driven by the expansion of its malls and residential businesses.

SM Prime told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday that net income for the first three months of the year rose to P7.6 billion from P6.6 billion registered in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues hit P23.4 billion, up 14 percent from the previous year, while operating income improved by 16 percent to P11.1 billion.

“The growing revenue contribution of our mall operations in the provinces and increasing reservation sales of our residential projects in Metro Manila drove our bottom line higher and kept us in line with our first quarter target in 2018. Nevertheless, we plan to continue expanding in key cities all over the Philippines to sustain our growth targets over the next few years,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

Its malls business contributed 59 percent of total revenues. For the first three months of the year, revenues from this segment rose 9.4 percent to P13.9 billion.

Operating income from the malls segment grew 11 percent to P7.8 billion while operating margin and same-mall sales growth stayed at 56 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

This year, SM Prime plans to launch six malls across the country, two of which have already opened—SM Center Imus in Cavite and SM City Urdaneta Central in Pangasinan. The other four are SM City Telabastagan in Pampanga, SM City Legazpi in Albay and SM Center Ormoc in Leyte.

For its residential business, SM Development Corp. (SMDC) posted revenue growth of 25 percent in the first three months to P7.5 billion this year from P6 billion last year, accounting for 32 percent of the consolidated revenues of the company.

SMDC’s operating income surged 43 percent to P2.4 billion from P1.7 billion. The subsidiary is targeting to launch up to 15,000 residential units this year to include high-rise, mid-rise, and single-detached house-and-lot projects.

Other businesses of SM Prime posted 8 percent growth in consolidated revenues in the first quarter to P2 billion. These include its commercial properties group and hotels and convention centers.

The company is set to launch ThreeE-Com this year, its third office building in the Mall of Asia Complex, with almost 130,000 square meters of gross floor area. The Hotels and Convention Centers business has six hotels with over 1,500 rooms, four convention centers and three trade halls. The group is also set to expand Park Inn — Clark in Pampanga this year.