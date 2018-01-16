SM Prime seeks SEC nod for bond offer

PROPERTY developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is looking to raise P20 billion from the issuance of fixed-rate bonds with maturities of five years and seven years.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, SM Prime said it had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a permit to sell fixed-rate retail bonds in such an amount, as part of its P60-billion shelf registration of fixed-rate bonds approved by the SEC on July 12, 2016.

The company did not specify how it would allocate the proceeds from the P20-billion bond issue, but it has stated that the bond program is intended to help bankroll expansion plans.

In the same filing, SM Prime said the latest bond tranche was rated “PRS Aaa” by Philippine Rating Services Corp. with a stable outlook.

A “PRS Aaa” rating is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, indicating that such obligations carry minimal credit risks and that the company is capable of meeting its financial commitments.

The same rating and stable outlook was given by PhilRatings to SM Prime’s P70 billion outstanding bonds.

SM Prime is the property arm of tycoon Henry Sy, under his conglomerate SM Investments Corp.