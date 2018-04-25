SM Prime targets expansion, sets 2018 spending at P80B 

LISTED mall operator SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is earmarking P80 billion this year to support its expansion plans, a top company executive said.

SM Prime chief finance officer John Nai Peng Ong said that of the P80-billion capital expenditure (capex), about 60 percent will be spent for the development of more projects while 40 percent will be used to expand its land bank.

Funding for the capex will come from a mix of internally-generated cash and debt, Ong said on the sidelines of the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

Ong said SM Prime may issue this year the remaining P10 billion of unissued bonds from its P60-billion shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s capital spending last year was around P60 billion to P70 billion.

SM Prime is looking to end the year with five to six new malls across the country. The new offerings include SM City Urdaneta Central; SM City Telabastagan in San Fernando, Pampanga; SM City Legaspi; SM City Ormoc; and SM City Dagupan. SM Center Imus opened in February.

By the end of 2018, the company will have a total of 80 new malls–73 in the Philippines and seven in China–with an estimated combined gross floor area of 9.7 million square meters (sqm).

In China, SM Prime has embarked on the establishment of residential towers in Zhengdou, two of which are already sold out. It will commence construction of an SM mall in Yangzhou this year.

“For landbanking, we will probably try to focus on the Fujian area for shopping centers because that is probably where SM is quite known already,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

“All our initiatives in China will be a combination of commercial and residential, in which we’d like the piece of property to do the residential first and then the money we make into the shopping malls, so that our capex wouldn’t be that big,” company chairman Henry Sy, Jr. explained.

On its residential business, SM Prime’s wholly-owned residential subsidiary SM Development Corp. is targeting to launch 15,000 units in 2018 and generate an estimated P45 billion in sales.

“Aside from that, there is a very big influx of Chinese buyers right now and we’d be hoping to capitalize on it,” Sy added.

Lim said that as of the first quarter of 2018, about 30 percent of SMDC’s total reservation sales came from Chinese buyers.

SM Prime will also open this year its third office building at the Mall of Asia Complex, the ThreeE-Com Center, as well as expand the Park Inn Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

SM Prime declared a regular cash dividend of P0.30 and special cash dividend of P0.05 per share, for a total dividend payout of about P10 billion, or 39 percent of its net income last year. The dividends are payable on May 23 to all stockholders of record on May 9, 2018.