SM Supermalls kicks off ‘Techie Mania’

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Henry Sy-led SM Supermalls kicked off its ‘Fandom Mania’ campaign in its North Luzon branches over the weekend headlined by the ‘Techie Mania’ segment, which will cater to consumers who are passionate about gadgets and games.

The campaign also seeks to promote SM Supermalls’ Cyberzone presence by bringing virtual reality (VR) technologies to the North Luzon branches.

Jefferson Suarez, assistant vice president of SM malls in North Luzon, said that with Techie Mania, consumers, particularly the millennials, will be updated and have the chance to experience the latest trends in technology such as VR technologies in their malls’ IT retail stores.

Suarez said the project is part of the group’s vision to further engage their consumers with new technologies, noting SM’s Cyberzones offer the latest gadgets from both local and global vendors.

“We have different segments for this campaign. We are launching the first one, the Techie Mania–this is for the techie geeks, those people who are passionate about games, gadgets. We also have Movie Mania for fans of blockbuster movies. The third one is Hobby Mania–for collectors and hobbyists. We will feature different vintage collections,” he told reporters following the launch of the campaign.

He said they have also prepared segments for fashion, food, sports and blogging, adding they are also looking forward to expanding Fandom Mania to other regions.

Fandom Mania will run for the whole of September and October at SM malls in North Luzon.

SM Supermalls is owned by SM Prime Holdings, Inc., a property unit of SM Investments Corporation.