SM Supermalls tagged as ‘most trusted’ brand

HENRY Sy’s SM Supermalls was tagged as the most trusted brand in the Philippines for 2017 under the Philippine Trust Index (PTI).

Based on a poll of 1,200 Filipinos aged 18 and above from March to April this year, SM ranked first among 10 companies as the most popular and most trusted among the general and informed public.

BDO Unibank, Inc. was also cited among the top 10 most popular and most trusted brands.

The study also revealed that Filipinos trusted brands that are easily accessible, whether as employees or as customers.

Most of the brands fall under the manufacturing and retail sectors, followed by restaurants and fast food chains.

Included in the larger pool surveyed was a sample of 600 Filipinos deemed the informed public, or those at least 25 years old with at least three years of tertiary education and who tune in to the news at least twice a week.