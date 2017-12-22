SM supermarkets open 24 hrs over the holidays

TWENTY-ONE SM Supermarkets nationwide are open 24 hours over the holiday season this year, the SM Group said Thursday.

Following the successful round-the-clock shopping started by SM Mall of Asia in 2016, several SM Markets have continued the trend, including SM Hypermarket branches in Antipolo, Bicutan, Cainta, Cherry Congressional, Clark, FTI, Jazz, Las Piñas, Marketmall, Monumento, Muntinlupa, Novaliches, Pasig, Sucat, and Taytay.

SM Hypermarket and SM Supermarket Fairview are open 24 hours starting December 15 to 23 and from December 26 to 30. SM Supermarket Baguio, where tourists are expected to flock during the holidays, is following the same schedule.

Savemore Market Anonas, and Light Residences also have continuous operations from December 20 to 23 and from December 27 to 30.

“SM Markets’ move aims to cater to those staying late hours at work or taking night shifts and will accommodate those shopping for Noche Buena essentials at their most convenient time,” the SM Group said.

“No more rushing after work, no more enduring cravings in the middle of the night, and most importantly, be able to get the ingredients fresh when you need them,” it added.