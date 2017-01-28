SM, Toy Kingdom offer plush toys for Rooser kids

WITH the rooster child in mind, SM and Toy Kingdom celebrate Chinese New Year with a collection of cute, lovable, and huggable rooster plush toys and novelty that will make playtime lots of fun.

Available at the SM Accessories Kids, at the department of all SM Stores, the toy collection tells of the rooster child who is a self-starter, self-disciplined, and not shy about expressing his opinions. An optimistic dreamer, the rooster child also hatches big plans and sets into motion a precise and meticulous plan to realize them.

Toy Kingdom, on the other hand, has amazing rooster toys to bring lots of good luck. There are cuddly plush roosters in playful colors and fun sizes that kids and even adults would love to hug, play, and have a good night sleep with.

The rooster kids also possess many fine talents, and are often focused students and fast learners with a natural industry and regimentation that will outfit them well for academic pursuits. They genuinely enjoy learning and will approach his studies with zest and alertness.

The late astronaut and former senator John Glenn is just an example of a Rooster, whose focus and self-discipline took him to the moon.

No wonder a rooster kid loves basking in the spotlight and is gifted at self-expression. Dauntless and

chivalrous, he conceives of himself as a latter-day knight with noble ideals and a shining purpose.

With his boundless energy, unsinkable optimism, and healthy self-regard, he is capable of reaching for the stars— like Glenn.

The Year of the Rooster-inspired collectibles are available at Toy Kingdom Express outlets in SM Stores and Toy Kingdom Stores in most SM Supermalls.

Kung Hei Fat Choi!

For more details, visit <www.toykingdom.ph>, and ToyKingdomPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.