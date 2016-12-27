Small-scale miners seek fair law

THE Benguet Federation of Small-Scale Miners (BFSSM) is seeking a fair mining law, expressing disappointment over the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) stringent requirements designed to “abolish” their industry

In a petition submitted to Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, the 20,000-strong BFSSM called on the lawmaker to initiate meaningful legislative remedial measures to alleviate their plight.

The petition bewails the DENR policies on mining, stating that the same are “designed to abolish small-scale mining.”

Zarate, who heads the House Committee on Natural Resources, has called on the DENR to consider the plight of the country’s small-scale miners.

“[The DENR should] give due considerations to alleviate the pitiful situation of the country’s small-scale miners instead of threatening them [that they will lose]their decades-old source of livelihood,” he said.