Small-scale miners urged to legalize operations

The local government unit of Itogon, Benguet has called on small-scale miners in the province to apply for a Minahang Bayan (People’s Mines) permit to legalize their mining operations. The appeal came after 216 small-scale miners were told last week to stop their operations. Sangguniang Panlalawigan Board Member Florencio Bentrez expressed sympathy to the so-called pocket miners but urged them to secure a permit so they could continue operating as a Minahang Bayan. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), an agency under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to stop illegal mining activities to protect the environment from degradation. Earlier, consultations with the pocket miners were conducted to urge the sector to apply for a Minahang Bayan permit to legalize their mining operations under the Small-Scale Mining Act , according to Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan and Lomino Kaniteng, president of Benguet Small-Scale Miners Federation. Faye Apil, MGB regional director, said the agency is coming up with new guidelines for easy steps to secure permits.