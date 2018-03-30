Smaller funding allocation for military pensions seen

Funding requirement for the military’s pension system might be smaller than the P7 to P9 trillion initially estimated, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has said.

“The P7 to P9 trillion is the working number but I think it is slightly less,” Budget Secretary Benjanim Diokno said when asked on how much the government would need to raise to address the ballooning pension of uniformed personnel.

Declining to provide further details, he mentioned that a Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) study on the military pension commissioned by the Bureau of the Treasury is now finished.

“The GSIS already completed the study, which is being reviewed by the Treasury at present,” Diokno said.

Nevertheless, the Budget chief assured that the Duterte administration is going to address the problem on military pension within its term.

“The longer the problem hangs, it will become bigger. What is important is that those who are in service now would also be able to contribute to the system,” he said.

Earlier, Diokno said the government is planning to utilize some military assets to defray the pension fund.

He added that the government discovered that the military owns pieces of real state property all over the country that can be sold, leased for long term or developed through joint ventures.

Diokno said by utilizing these assets, the government would ensure that there was an annual flow of funds for the military.

The government, according to the Budget chief, will propose this year to Congress a measure that will allow the military pension to be transferred to the GSIS during the term of the Duterte administration.

He said under the measure, newly recruited uniformed personnel will be required to contribute to the state-run GSIS.

Pensions paid to retired soldiers and policemen are sourced from the national budget, which the DBM claims is not sustainable.

In a fiscal risk statement for 2017, the Treasury bureau noted that ballooning military pensions were a fiscal risk.

The problem was traced to “features” such as automatic pension adjustments mandated by the military’s retirement rules.