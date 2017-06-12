Smart boosts LTE, WiFi services along EDSA

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. is beefing up its cellular and WiFi services along Edsa to benefit the estimated 500,000 Metro Rail Transit (MRT) daily commuters, as well as passengers of the more than 326,000 vehicles that ply Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare every day.

In cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Smart recently launched carrier-grade Smart WiFi service at MRT stations and along the stretch of EDSA to improve the mobile network experience of commuters travelling across the country’s busiest highway.

In addition to WiFi connectivity on the 13 MRT platforms, Smart WiFi will also power connections on the street level along EDSA even between MRT stations, providing commuters with a seamless mobile experience, regardless of their network.

Smart WiFi, with a backhaul capacity of up to one gigabit per second, can support up to 3,000 connected users with robust WiFi connectivity.

The deployment of Smart WiFi complements Smart’s continued LTE rollout, which aims to improve indoor coverage and increase the capacity of Smart’s cell sites to handle more calls, texts, and mobile data traffic.

“PLDT and Smart are committed to building cutting-edge digital ICT infrastructure, expanding both fixed and wireless networks, and making these available to Filipinos today in support of the government’s vision of a globally competitive country ready for the future,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

“Through these investments, we are preparing for the coming of 5G, the Gigabit Society, and the Internet of Things,” Pangilinan added.

“Smart WiFi’s deployment along the country’s busiest avenue aims to uplift the quality of life in the Metro by making high-speed Internet as accessible to as many people as possible,” said Juan Victor Hernandez, senior vice president and head of enterprise for PLDT and Smart.

PLDT and Smart have committed to make LTE progressively available to 95 percent of the country’s cities and municipalities by the end of 2018.

PLDT and Smart have already deployed carrier-grade Smart WiFi service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), at the Light Railway Transit, and in key regional airports, seaports and transport hubs all over the country.

It has also been deployed in high-traffic areas such as tourist spots, hospitals, schools, city halls and malls, among others. Passengers waiting for the MRT or riding vehicles traversing EDSA can surf on Smart’s super speed Wifi regardless of their network. The Smart WiFi service is free for the first 30 minutes, without data cap.

Load cards can be purchased to extend user sessions for P20 for 2 hours, valid for two days; and P50 for 10 hours, valid for five days. Smart subscribers can top up for as low as P10, for 30 minutes, valid for one day.