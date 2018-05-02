Smart boosts mobile internet services in QC

Pangilinan-led Smart Communications said its mobile internet modernization in Quezon City is poised for completion this May.

In a statement, the wireless subsidiary unit of PLDT said average daily data revenue rose 23 percent in the city, while LTE (long term evolution) device usage also climbed 33 percent between the period of September last year and March 2018.

Amid the aggressive rollout of LTE-Advanced and carrier aggregation technology, Smart noted internal tests showed LTE download speeds reached 29 megabits per second (Mbps) to 224 Mbps in some areas of Quezon City, such as Batasang Pambansa and Quezon City Circle.

“With this improved network, our customers who live, work or study in Quezon City can now enjoy a better mobile data experience for when they watch how-to videos on YouTube, play Mobile Legends on their smartphones, upload selfies on Facebook, or send and receive files on-the-go,” said Mario Tamayo, PLDT and Smart senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering.

In 2017, the telco revealed the move to double the number of its LTE stations in Metro Manila and increase its sites’ capacity to handle more calls, text and data traffic.

London-based wireless coverage mapping OpenSignal said in its “State of Mobile Networks: Philippines” report released in March that Smart beat rival telco Globe in terms of LTE speeds, posting speeds of 12.5 Mbps, higher than Globe’s 7.69 Mbps.

Globe, on the other hand, defeated Smart in availability as it registered 67.5 percent.

OpenSignal polled data from November 2, 2017 to January 31 of this year. The report used over 700 million measurements across 51, 000 test devices.