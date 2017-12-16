Smart carrier-grade WiFi expanded to 40 provinces

SMART Communications, Inc. has expanded its carrier-grade wireless connectivity to 40 provinces including Metro Manila.

Carrier-grade offers high quality internet coverage, which can accommodate large numbers of users, Smart said in a statement on Thursday. It noted that this was suitable for crowded areas such as airports, bus terminals and entertainment centers.

The company said hundreds of establishments were already being served with this Smart WiFi, including the 13 stations of the Manila Metro Rail Transit which cater to about 230,000 commuters daily.

“With the help of our partners and government, we continue to invest in ICT infrastructure to help improve the quality of life of Filipinos all over country,” said Jovy Hernandez, senior vice president and head of enterprise for PLDT and Smart.

In June this year, Smart teamed up with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to launch the Smart Wifi service in MRT stations and along the stretch of EDSA to improve the mobile experience of commuters.

PLDT’s wireless unit also expanded its carrier-grade WiFi to local government units, schools, hospitals, restaurants, airports and transportation hubs and other key high-traffic areas across the country this year.

“Through this Smart Wifi rollout, Filipinos with Wifi-capable devices, regardless of network, can have access to quality connectivity,” Hernandez added.

Smart said the rollout of this technology nationwide was part of PLDT’s initiative to make the internet accessible to all Filipinos.