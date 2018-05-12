Smart Cities initiative to benefit PH

The Philippines, particularly its skilled workers, could benefit from the planned Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN) initiative that aims to develop sustainable metropolises in the region, banking giant HSBC said.

“Filipino skilled workers are adaptable and very much in demand. Smart cities being built here and all around the region would offer new employment opportunities to Filipino skilled workers who are known to be adaptable and very much in demand,” said Wick Veloso, HSBC president and chief executive officer for Philippines, in a statement on Friday.

The ASCN — one of the key takeaways from the recent Asean Summit in Singapore — aims to enable Southeast Asia to sustainably develop its cities, further optimize the region’s burgeoning internet economies and elevate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international relevance, HSBC said.

Citing a concept note released by the Asean Secretariat, the bank said most of the region’s growth has been, and will continue to be, driven by urban centers.

This opportunity, however, comes with issues such as city congestion, water and air quality, poverty, rising inequalities, urban-rural divides, citizen security and safety, it pointed out.

HSBC said ASCN was formed to synergize efforts and bring smart cities in Asean together, contributing to community building in the region.

Manila, Cebu and Davao are among the 26 pilot cities in the Southeast Asian region, it noted.

“Urbanization brings growth and prosperity to economies, companies and individuals but it also presents its own set of challenges,” Veloso said.

“Asean countries are individually recognizing these issues and are working towards a sustainable future through bespoke Smart City initiatives, and a stronger, more inclusive cooperation among the Asean players is ideal to make it work,” he added.

HSBC noted that in the Philippines, Singapore-based urban planning firm Surbana Jurong had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to develop New Clark City, envisioned as an alternative to congested Metro Manila.

The ASCN is set to be officially launched in November.