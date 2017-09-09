Smart energy use campaign moves to the Visayas

CEBU CITY: The Department of Energy (DoE) on Thursday brought to Visayas an information campaign on smarter energy options to empower consumers.

Launched at the Marco Polo Hotel here, the “E-Power Mo!” campaign serves as President Rodrigo Duterte’s energy policy agenda anchored on the taglines such as “E-Safety Mo!” “E-Secure Mo!” and “E-Diskarte Mo!” to better explain energy at the level of consumers.

The energy drive intends to develop and utilize energy resources for wealth creation and global competition, and implement safety and savings measures to ensure energy efficiency, and deliver quality, reliable, and affordable energy services.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, who delivered the keynote address on Cusi’s behalf, said: “Under the Duterte administration, real changes will be implemented to heed the call for government to accelerate poverty reduction, speed up infrastructure projects, create more employment opportunities, and improve government services to ensure that economic growth is actually felt by all Filipinos.”

He highlighted government support for the energy sector, particularly Executive Order No. 30 which streamlines the permitting process for big-ticket energy projects.

The Energy department, in partnership with the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Philippine Information Agency, launched the campaign in July.

The DoE is working on making the Philippines disaster-resilient, which requires fast-tracking disaster risk reduction programs in planning and investment, “to ensure the continuous delivery and strengthening of existing energy infrastructure.