Smart gives free services after Batangas quakes

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications has set up LibrengTawag and Charging stations, and provided Smart Padala services free of charge in several locations in Batangas after a series of earthquakes that struck the province over the weekend. Smart’s LibrengTawag, Charging and Smart Padala services are set up in front of Mabini municipal hall. The same services were also made available on Tingloy Island. While the services of PLDT, Smart and Sun remained fully operational in the province, electricity was intermittent and completely cut off in some areas as several structures were damaged by the quakes. Engineers from Smart work to provide communications support for emergency operations in Mabini town. Communication support and generator sets were also provided to aid response teams of Batangas Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the local government units, as well as Wi-Fi access to the Office of Civil Defense’s Emergency Operations Center in Mabini.