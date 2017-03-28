Smart, Globe roll out P1/minute all-network call promos

SMART Communications subscribers will soon have more reasons to stay in touch with friends and loved ones with Smart Express Call 50, which offers calls to any network for as low as P1 per minute.

Smart Express Call 50 will provide subscribers with 50 minutes of all-net calls, valid for three days, essentially bringing down the cost of mobile phone calls on any network to only P1/minute.

Smart subscribers will be able to enjoy Smart Express Call 50 as an add-on to top Smart Prepaid offers. The P1/minute all-net call rates shall also be made available for Smart Postpaid subscribers who may enjoy the rates on top of their existing plan.

TNT and Sun shall also roll out similar offers, allowing users to conveniently boost their existing TNT and Sun promos with 5 minutes of all-net calls for only P5.

Globe all-net call promos

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom will offer all-net call promos for as low as P1/minute as a result of lowered voice interconnect access charges across telcos.

Prior to the availability of the new offers, there were no pure all-net voice call promo existing in the market.

Globe Telecom’s call charges to other networks, whether mobile or landline, stand at P7.50/minute while Globe to Globe/TM regular call rate is at P6.50/minute. Regular calls from TM to Globe/TM is at P5.50/minute and calls to other networks (including landline) is at P6.50/minute.

“The all-net call promos are our response to customers’ clamor for lower costs of call services,” Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said, noting that 90 percent of the company’s prepaid customers avail of promos in accessing mobile services.

Under the company’s latest all-net promos, postpaid customers with Plan 2499 and up may choose to avail of a P299 tack-on that will give them 300-minute calls to all networks.

On the other hand, Globe Prepaid subscribers may avail of GoCall50, which gives 50 minutes of calls to all networks, good for three days; TM customers may add P5 to any existing call and text promo for 5 minutes of calls to any network, good for one day.

With these new promos, Globe expects call traffic to further increase in 2017, after reaching 69.1 billion minutes in 2016, an 18 percent rise from 2015.

Intense competition in the local telco industry has significantly driven down prices of mobile services over the years. In fact, mobile data rates, currently at P50 per GB, have gone down 88 percent over the last three years. Text messaging, which used to be at P1/text in the late 90s, is now effectively priced at around P0.10/text with the proliferation of unlimited text services.