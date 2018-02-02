Smart LTE data traffic triples in 2017

SMART Communication, Inc. said its long-term evolution (LTE) traffic tripled in 2017 as subscriber adoption of LTE-capable devices also soared.

PLDT’s wireless arm said in a statement that LTE data traffic jumped 204 percent last year on the back of a 102-percent increase in LTE devices latched on the Smart network.

Smart recorded a notable increase in data traffic in areas where it has already completed the rollout of 3G and LTE technologies, such as Cebu and Davao, generating growth rates of 219 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

In Luzon, the unit also witnessed a sharp rise in LTE data traffic in Bulacan and Pampanga, posting 244 percent and 130 percent growth rates, respectively.

“The results of our network upgrades are evident. More and more customers are making the leap to LTE,” said Mario Tamayo, PLDT and Smart senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering.

Eric Alberto, PLDT Group chief revenue officer, said Smart continues to urge its subscribers to shift to LTE devices and SIMs to realize faster mobile internet connectivity.

“Depending on their device, customers can experience speeds of between 17 Mbps to 200 Mbps on Smart’s improved LTE network,” Tamayo said.

Moreover, Smart claimed it continued to rule in LTE speed across the country, citing data from wireless coverage mapping firm OpenSignal.

Smart said its average LTE download speeds nationwide reached 11.7 megabits per second (Mbps) from September to November last year, higher than its rival’s 7.3 Mbps.

The wireless unit also noted it beat Globe across key areas such as the National Capital Region, where it registered 13.2 Mbps versus Globe’s 8.2 Mbps; 7.7Mbps in the Visayas compared to the competitor’s 6.8 Mbps; and 12.1 Mbps in South Luzon against Globe’s 6.3 Mbps.

Smart started its venture of deploying and upgrading LTE networks in 2016.

In December last year, Pangilinan-led Smart announced plans to deploy LTE Advanced network with carrier aggregation to further improve telecom services in the country.

Smart said it will continue to roll out its LTE-A service with the deployment of four-component (4CC) carrier aggregation “which can deliver data speeds of over 200 Mbps via 4CC capable handsets.”