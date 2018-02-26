Smart LTE faster than Globe in Q4 2017

PLDT’s wireless unit Smart beat Globe Telecom in terms of speed in the last quarter of 2017, according to data from a London-based research firm.

A survey conducted by wireless coverage research firm OpenSignal showed that Smart LTE’s (long term evolution) average download speed across the country jumped by 38.5 percent to 12.7 megabits per second (Mbps) during the period, higher than Globe’s average speed of 7.5 Mbps.

The poll, which also measured the performance of 43 operators in major Asian markets, placed Smart LTE’s speed at 28th, while Globe was in 40th place.

The survey showed that Smart LTE recorded faster download speeds in all regions of the country: 13.3 Mbps in the National Capital Region (NCR), 12 Mbps in the Visayas, 12.8 Mbps in South Luzon, 14.7 Mbps in Mindanao and 11.4 Mbps in North Central Luzon, compared to the competitor’s 8.5 Mbps, 6.6 Mbps, 6.4 Mbps, 7.9 Mbps and 7 Mbps, respectively.

SMART LTE also posted the biggest speed improvement in the Visayas, surging 62.38 percent to 12 Mbps in the quarter.

Mario Tamayo, PLDT and Smart senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering, said in a statement the network improvements were a result of the group’s multi-year investment in deploying and upgrading its LTE networks.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan earlier said the telco is budgeting a capital expenditure “north of P50 billion” this year in a bid to bolster its networks and maintain its position in the market amid the expected entry of a third major telco player.

PLDT plans to maintain its capex at the same level over the next two years, bringing its total capital spending from 2016 to almost P260 billion.