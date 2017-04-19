Smart opens pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+

PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications said on Tuesday it has opened pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, the latest flagship devices of the Korean tech giant.

Customers who want to be one of the first to get hold of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ when they launch in the Philippines on May 5 may apply at the Smart Online Store (store.smart.com.ph/phones).

Subscribers can own the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ by simply adding P1,500 on top of the new Smart Postpaid Plans, which have been revamped. This baseline plan comes with monthly 3GB data, built-in call minutes to all networks, unlimited texts to all networks, and free access to Facebook Messenger, Viber and Whatsapp every month.

By adding P1,500 on top of Plan 399, subscribers can own the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 for as low as P1,899 per month under a 24-month contract, with a one-time cash-out of P5,000.

To get the bigger 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8+, subscribers can add P1,500 on top of Plan 399 to pay as low as

P1,899 per month under a 24-month contract, with a one-time cash-out of P8,000.

The Samsung S8 and S8+ will also be made available with premium data plans from Smart Infinity.

Samsung’s latest smartphones feature borderless Infinity Display that gives an end-to-end screen for an immersive mobile viewing experience.

Both handsets are powered by 10nm mobile processor for optimized performance and seamless multitasking, and boast of a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with F1.7 aperture for taking striking and vivid photos.

By signing up with a new Smart Postpaid Plan, subscribers can optimize Samsung’s latest flagship devices on Smart’s LTE network.