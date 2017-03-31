Smart partners with Fox for streaming service

PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications, together with Cignal, on Thursday announced it has partnered with Fox Networks Group Asia to enable subscribers to stream movies and TV programs from Fox.

“Filipinos now have a growing appetite for relevant content that they can access anytime, anywhere. As they increase their consumption of digital content, we are making sure that our network is strong enough to support not just their current requirements, but their future needs as well,” PLDT and Smart chief revenue officer Eric Alberto said in a statement.

Smart subscribers can download the Fox + app from the App Store and Google Play and enjoy a 30-day free trial. They will have access to 11,000 hours of content in high definition on any device, at any time.

They can also binge-watch their favorite TV series and will be able to see the latest episodes on the same day as the US airing, as well as live sports events like the NBA. With Smart’s improved network, subscribers can enjoy Fox + while on the move.

Smart has been expanding its content portfolio via partnerships with the likes of iflix, Netflix, Cignal, and ABS-CBN’s iWantTV.

“All these efforts—network improvement, content partnerships, and the provision of value-packed service offer—have the goal of giving our customers a superior digital experience,” Alberto added.

Smart has invested heavily in the accelerated deployment of its LTE (Long Term Evolution) sites. It can also be quickly upgraded to LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), which can provide even faster speeds and greater capacity to subscribers who are using LTE SIMs on LTE-capable handsets.

Smart has committed to the National Telecommunications Commission to make LTE progressively available to 95 percent of the country’s cities and municipalities by the end of 2018.

For 2017, Smart targets to roll out 2,165 sites with LTE in low spectrum bands and 3,568 sites in high spectrum bands. Low frequency bands provide better indoor coverage, while high-frequency bands increase the capacity of cell sites to handle heavier call, SMS, and mobile data traffic.

To speed up the adoption of LTE handsets, Smart has struck exclusive bundling deals with popular device makers including Vivo, Oppo, O+ USA, MyPhone, and Starmobile. Smart offers LTE devices across different price points.