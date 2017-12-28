Smart to roll out LTE-A service in PH

PLDT Inc. said on Wednesday that consumers could expect a boost in their mobile internet speeds next year as the company plans to equip its long term evolution-advanced (LTE-A) network with carrier aggregation.

In a statement, Pangilinan-led PLDT said its wireless arm Smart Communications would continue to roll out its LTE-A service with the deployment of four-component (4CC) carrier aggregation, “which can deliver data speeds of over 200 Mbps (megabits per second) via 4CC capable-handsets.”

Ernesto Alberto, PLDT Group chief revenue officer, said that through this, the group will have a “powerful network platform” to support its consumers’ demand for high-speed internet connection.

According to Smart, carrier aggregation on LTE-A combines “two or more radio frequency bands to deliver bigger bandwidth and faster data speeds to mobile phone users.”

“With 4CC, four separate spectrum bands are combined, resulting in much higher data speeds,” it added.

Mario Tamayo, PLDT and Smart senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering, noted the plan to roll out this technology across the country is “not a test or pilot.”

“We are now bringing 4CC to Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila. We will also start deploying this technology in other urban areas in different parts of the country where LTE-A handsets are already being used,” Tamayo said.

In late 2017, Smart and technology partner Huawei Technologies Philippines started firing up 4CC base stations in Boracay and Marikina City, reaching speeds during internal tests of more than 300 Mbps in a single-user scenario and over 200 Mbps in a multi-user daytime setup, using Samsung’s flagship 4CC-capable smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Smart also stressed the importance of having an LTE-A network, citing the latest report of wireless coverage mapping firm OpenSignal, which states that countries with the fastest mobile data speeds “tend to be ones that have built LTE-Advanced networks and have a large proportion of LTE-Advanced capable devices.”