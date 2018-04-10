‘Smart’ ships in PH: Helpful or harmful?

There was a time when people thought ships that can talk are unlikely to become a reality. Vessels that would be able to tell their captains if they cannot sail through bad weather, or if their cargoes exceed their weight limit? But thanks to rapidly evolving technologies, building such ships is no longer a remote possibility.

The latest innovations in ship development and design are certainly transforming the global shipping industry, and these will include automated ships. Meeting the need for qualified crew members is always challenging, and so shipping firms need practical solutions to their security and production problems. Continuous technological advancements may provide these solutions, and unmanned ships may be one of them.

As industry demands increase, having efficient means of crewing is even more essential now. Seen from this angle, the industry is sure to benefit from upgrades that “smart” ships offer. The data from ship structures and apparatuses will be gathered to improve overall shipping security and performance. These vessels will be able to communicate with crew members and shipping operatives, thanks to the nanotechnology embedded in ship parts and materials, like paint.

There will also be business benefits. For example, rather than stopping ship operations when there is inclement weather, crews can look into the safest routes instead. This is also why companies and organizations, like Rolls-Royce and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, are now venturing into smart shipping.

This year, Yara Birkeland, the world’s first autonomous freight vessel, will embark on its maiden voyage. While it will be manned within a certain testing time, the ship is expected to run on its own by 2020. To do this, it will use a satellite framework and apparatuses as it explores the coasts of Norway. It will also feed information to specialists who will analyze the ship’s data to enhance operations and security.

For Marveen Jerico Angeles of the operations department of Wallem Philippines Shipping Inc., only one thing comes to his mind when it comes to these shipping developments: The “industrial revolution. [A]nother rage against the machines.”

Benefits

The advantages smart ships offer are generally great for shipping. As ship designs are tweaked, such changes can address current concerns and constraints, like fuel. Ships will become safer, and piracy threats will be minimized. Risks of crew members dying at sea will decrease, or may even be eliminated.

For Angeles, using smart ships will go a long way. Smart shipping “is going to save a lot of countless efforts, will be a major breakthrough, and might be cost-efficient to shipowners, as well,” he said.

Likewise, Deck Cadet Clint Abellana thinks smart ships will help not only the local shipping industry, but also logistics.

“[M]apapadali at [mapapabilis]ang [pagpapadala]ng mga [kargada]sa [iba’t ibang] destinasyon na walang [kahirap-hirap] (Delivering goods to any location will be easier, faster, and more convenient),” he said.

Angeles compared the advantages of autonomous cars to those of autonomous ships, saying that human error would be eliminated and, because these vessels would be 100-percent accurate, they could even save lives.

Challenges

However, smart ships could also bring about some issues. As they may become unmanned one day, the human crewing skills needed for them to become operational may become unnecessary. This can result in many seafarers facing unemployment. This can cause problems in cases involving technical glitches, and raise financial and budget-related concerns.

“[B]ilang isang seaman, [ito]ay nakakapagdismaya sa amin (As a seaman, this is something that dismays us),” Abellana said.

Despite his concerns, he thinks that people are still needed to operate even a sophisticated ship, especially its engine. He argued that, while an unmanned ship can work on its own on the deck side, that may not be possible for the engine, because of its maintenance needs.

Angeles agreed that using smart ships may lead to unemployment, saying that relying only on a machine is risky, as the threats of viruses or bugs are always present.

“One bug could eradicate the entire operation or even maybe the entire ship,” he added.

According to him, the country may not be ready for smart ships.

In the last few years, the Philippines is “known as the largest contributor of seafarers. [With regard to these] technologies, we [can’t] deny that the Philippines [is], in fact, behind” technological advancements.

The Philippine shipping industry doesn’t seem to have the capability to include smart ships in its arsenal, Abellana noted.

“’Di nga mapalitan ang mga lumang barko sa Pilipinas (Old ships in the Philippines can’t even be replaced),” he remakred.

He remains hopeful, though, as he thinks that, as the country’s economy improves, smart ships may see themselves docked at Philippine ports. Until then, he thinks that the possibility of such vessels becoming reality may still be bleak, especially with the threat of unemployment.

Overall, smart shipping is a promising innovation. It is projected that it may become reality within the next 20 years. While there may be some difficulties along the way, smart shipping promises to revolutionize the maritime industry, here and overseas.