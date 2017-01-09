Smart shuts down cell sites in Metro

Smart Communications has temporarily shut down the operation of its cell sites in some parts of Pasay, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, Malabon, Caloocan and Quezon cities to ensure the security of the public during the annual Black Nazarene procession in Manila.

Smart said its services in these areas will be restored as soon as authorities allow it to do so.

The mobile communications firm shut down mobile phone services of Smart, Talk N Text (TNT), and Sun Cellular in Quiapo, Manila and along the route of the Black Nazarene procession in compliance with the directive of the Philippine National Police and the National Telecommunications Commission on Monday.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has ordered that network services of all telecommunication companies be shut down in Manila during the feast of the Black Nazarene. PNA

PNA/CC