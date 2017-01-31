Smart test of cell broadcast technology successful

PANGILINAN-LED Smart Communications on Monday announced the successful test of its cell broadcast technology recently in key areas of the Philippines, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

Ramon Isberto, head of Public Affairs at PLDT and Smart, said that the testing is in compliance with Republic Act 10639 or The Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act, which mandates that telecom services providers send free mobile alerts during times of calamities.

“Unlike SMS or text services, cell broadcast technology has its own dedicated channel, ensuring sustained broadcast alerts even when the network receives heavy traffic from all the calls and messages made during disasters. This makes it a viable platform solution for a mobile-based alert system,” Isberto said.

“We encourage everyone to configure their mobile devices so that they can receive emergency alerts in the future,” he added.

The company invested about P500 million in this messaging platform to enable the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Phivolcs to quickly send alert messages to mobile phone users in specific areas facing natural calamities or other emergencies.