Smartmatic replies to Mr. Tatad’s January 4 column

[Note: This letter is addressed directly to Times columnist Francisco S. Tatad.]

We are writing in relation to your column in The Manila Times dated January 04, 2017 “ Did NTC save Trump from getting cheated?” The item mentioned our company, Smartmatic, in the recent issues of hacking in the United States, and please allow us to address allegations discussed in your commentary.

Election hacking controversy in the US. Smartmatic did not own, nor operate, any voting equipment used in the 2016 US Presidential elections. More than a decade ago, we designed, manufactured and sold highly secure, U.S.-certified electronic voting technology to the U.S. market. Although some of this technology were used during the 2016 US elections, Smartmatic did not offer support services to any county. These rumors about Smartmatic participating in the election were proven false by reputable sources such as the Washington Post (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2016/10/24/what-was-fake-on-the-internet-this-election-george-soross-voting-machines/?utm_term=.4daa2e54f100) and ProPublica (https://projects.propublica.org/electionland/national/no-soros-does-not-own-voting-machines/)

Connection with George Soros. George Soros has zero ownership or involvement in our company. Smartmatic has no ties to political parties or groups in any country and we abide by a strict code of ethics that forbids the company from donating to any political campaigns of any kind.

Email servers and voter registers are not voting or counting machines. It is important to clarify that the two main incidents which sparked the international controversy that is today referred as the “Hacking of the US election” have nothing to do with voting or counting machines. Neither the email servers like the ones hacked nor the online voter register systems hacked in Arizona and Illinois store or process votes. As noted in the Washington Post article found on this link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/12/12/wisconsin-completes-recount-reaffirming-trumps-victory/?utm_term=.fba8c8768c1a), the recount process conducted in Wisconsin only confirmed the reliability of election technology over manual processes.

We are proud of our reputation and track record of having handled more than 3.7 billion votes across five continents. We at Smartmatic are committed to the utmost standard of transparency in our technology, in the elections we service and in democratic institutions around the world.

ELIE MORENO

General Manager

Smartmatic Philippines

Januay 13, 2017