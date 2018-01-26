Smartphone sales in Asia emerging markets up 8%

Smartphone sales in emerging markets in Asia increased by 8 percent to 232.7 million units last year from 214.5 million in 2016, market research firm Growth from Knowledge (GfK) said.

GfK identified the markets as the Philippines, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sales dipped by 1 percent year-on-year to 58.6 million units in the fourth quarter due to the “proliferation of low-priced 4G feature phones,” particularly in India, the company said in a report.

Despite this, GfK remains upbeat that the emerging markets would post demand growth of 9 percent this year.

Global smartphone sales, meanwhile, climbed 1 percent to 397 million units in the October-to-December period.

The Middle East and Africa, as well as Central and Eastern Europe, drove this growth, posting 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Arndt Polifke, global director of point-of-sales telecom research at GfK, said the sales value of smartphones jumped 11 percent year-on-year to $144 billion in 2017 from $130.1 billion in 2016.

“This came as the proliferation of smartphones with larger and bezel-less displays incentivized consumers to purchase more expensive devices,” he added.