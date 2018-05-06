Smartphones for taking ‘cinematic’ videos

Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh’s new psychological thriller “Unsane” was shot entirely using the iPhone 7 Plus. This is how far we’ve come when it comes to smartphone camera technology.

Soderbergh—whose filmography includes “Traffic,” “Erin Brockovich,” the Ocean’s franchise and “Magic Mike”—was so sold on the iPhone 7’s video taking capabilities that he called the process “a game changer.” He told Indiewire, “I look at this as potentially one of the most liberating experiences that I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

And he’s not even using the Apple’s latest flagship device, the iPhone X. He is currently filming his next iPhone-only basketball drama, “High Flying Bird.”

This video-making leap could be part of a PR show to boost movie buzz but you can’t take away the fact that full-length films can now be made using only your high-end smartphone. That very device you have in your pocket or purse you normally use for social media and browsing was used by an Oscar-winning filmmaker for a full-length feature film.

So when it comes to content creation, most of us are unaware of how powerful our phones really are. We all know we can broadcast our content to worldwide audience via apps such as YouTube. But we can push video content more and fine-tune our shooting and editing skills.

We are mostly there when it comes to photos. There are tons of apps that help us sell our “photographer selves” via Instagram. But when it comes to video–making, do we have the perfect smartphone for it?

Here are some of the best smartphone cinematographic cameras out there:

Let’s get the iPhones out of the way. If Soderbergh made a movie exclusively from the 7 Plus then your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are of better cinema quality. There are few YouTube videos showcasing how the iPhone X’s video is better than Huawei P20 Pro, considered on paper as the best camera phone of late. In a YouTube camera face-off by SuperSaf TV, the apple phone featured steadier videos than the P20 Pro particularly when filming while walking or running at 4K @30fps without scaling.

The iPhone X has optical zoom feature although the P20 Pro seems better when it comes to audio recording. But the best thing about apple phones is still the user-friendly iOS that responds so seamlessly with every tap of that record button.

While at it, the P20 Pro is far from being a bad choice either. In fact, Huawei’s latest is being compared with the

iPhone X and Samsung’s current flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The P20 Pro packs three cameras on its rear: a 40 megapixel sensor, a 20MP black and white and a 3x zoom 8MP camera. Best appreciated in low light shots, this device also has a 20MP front camera best for taking selfie videos and face unlocking feature. Huawei’s Mate 10 is also a contender with its 4K high resolution video recording capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S9 units and Galaxy Note 8 are also amongst the best when it comes to videomaking. We’ve tested the said Samsung devices for concerts and they produced high-quality videos great for social media posts and even publishable photos both on print and online media.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is also keeping up with iPhones and Samsungs of the world. In one Forbes article, the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL “totally outgunned” iPX and S9 and went on to call the Google duo the “world’s best smartphones.” How so? Credit the phones’ cameras.

Forbes said, “Simply put, the number one reason to buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL is their cameras. Its remarkable HDR + techmology combines up to 10 photos with zero shutter lag [producing]greater color accuracy and vastly superior dynamic range compared to any other smartphone.” While the raves are more photo-focused than video, Google’s updated phones create cinematic 4K videos with stabilizers as seen on a video posted on YouTube called, “Google Pixel 2: Cinematic 4K Video.

At the end of the day, nothing limits your video content creating process anymore. It’s not just enough to freeze the moments via photos. With help from editing apps, the movie about your life and the things that matter to you are a few smartphone gestures away.

