Smartphones not a threat to DSLRs – Canon exec

Growing consumer appetite for smartphones with high-end cameras is not a threat to the camera industry, a top executive of global digital imaging solutions brand Canon said.

Kazuhiro Ozawa, president and chief executive officer of Canon Marketing Philippines Inc., told The Manila Times that Canon is not worried with the emergence of such smartphones in the market because demand for DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras continues to grow.

The number of people engaged in photography is “getting bigger and bigger” and these people have begun to look for cameras that have better qualities, Ozawa said following the company’s first technology and solutions expo in Mandaluyong City.

“Smartphones can never replace high-end cameras, such as DSLR cameras. Even if they are good at instant picture-taking, DSLRs have advantages as they shoot better photos,” Ozawa said, noting that DSLR cameras can be equipped with different lenses and the settings adjusted to capture clearer photos.

“Compared to smartphones, our cameras are better, especially the DSLRs. Frankly speaking, the market size of high-end cameras, such as DSLRs, is increasing,” he added.

Asked how the company was doing so far in the local market, Ozawa said Canon was “doing good” and remained the top vendor of cameras here.

Ozawa said they were expecting higher demand from the market especially since Canon has started developing mirrorless cameras to cater to individuals who want to produce quality photos without the bulky body of DSLRs.

“We’re very much ahead in the DSLR segment so we have started developing mirrorless cameras,” he said.

Ozawa added the company was now focusing on its marketing for the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C) segments to strengthen its brand presence in the country.

As a first step, Canon held the expo dubbed “Canon POP: The Pros of Productivity,” which gathered business representatives from different industries, he said.

“This expo is focused on B2B and we try to promote the importance of productivity for the customers. By doing this event, we would introduce more line-ups of products and software [for corporate clients],” Ozawa said.