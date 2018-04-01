SMB blasts Magnolia in Easter Sunday, takes 2-1 lead 

SAN MIGUEL Beer banked on a strong second half surge to rout Magnolia, 111-87, at the resumption of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup in Game 3 on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Marcio Lassiter notched 24 points while four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo piled up 12 of his 21 points in the third period in addition to his 17 rebounds as the Beermen seized a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Arwind Santos and Chris Ross added 14 points apiece while Brian Heruela contributed 11 points also for the Beermen of coach Leo Austria.

Mark Barroca led the Hotshots with 22 points, while Paul Lee had 15 points and Aldrech Ramos made 12 points. But Magnolia’s leading scorer Ian Sangalang was just limited to only six points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field due to San Miguel Beer’s rock-solid defense.

Game 4 is set on Wednesday in the same venue.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 111 – Lassiter 24, Fajardo 21, Ross 14, Santos 14, Heruela 11, Espinas 9, Cabagnot 5, Rosser 5, Pessumal 4, Semerad 2, Vigil 2, Mamaril 0, Lanete 0.

MAGNOLIA 87 – Barroca 22, Lee 15, Ramos 12, Simon 10, Sangalang 6, Dela Rosa 6, Jalalon 6, Gamalinda 6, Reavis 4, Pascual 0, Mendoza 0, Brondial 0, Herndon 0.

Quarters: 29-22, 50-49, 75-68, 111-87

JOSEF T. RAMOS