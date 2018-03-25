SMB blasts Magnolia in Game 2 to equalize series

Defending champion San Miguel Beer leaned on a strong finishing kick to crush Magnolia, 92-77, in Game 2 and tie the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals series on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

San Miguel Beer once again held a 20-point edge, 71-50, late in the third period but Magnolia narrowed the gap to just 68-75 in the early part of the payoff period.

The Beermen, however, retaliated with a 10-0 run anchored by Marcio Lassiter’s three-pointer to take away the lead for good, 85-68, with less than five minutes left.

Arwind Santos led the Beermen with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Lassiter added 16 points and eight assists, and Alex Cabagnot had 15.

“We learned our lesson really well last game,” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria, referring to a frustrating 103-105 loss to Magnolia in Game 1 last Friday. “I think we were able to adjust to their defense especially to June Mar (Fajardo). I’m happy to tie the series going to the Holy Week and we will be having a time to reflect.”

Four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo scored 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, while Brian Heruela contributed 10 points — all in the first half.

Mark Andy Barroca finished with 18 points to lead the Hotshots.

Scores

SAN MIGUEL 92 – Santos 24, Lassiter 16, Cabagnot 15, Fajardo 12, Heruela 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Ross 5, Mamaril 4, De Ocampo 0, Vigil 0.

MAGNOLIA 77 – Barroca 18, Lee 13, Sangalang 11, Ramos 7, Dela Rosa 7, Jalalon 6, Reavis 4, Pascual 4, Brondial 3, Simon 2, Herndon 2, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 48-35, 75-57, 92-77.