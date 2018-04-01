SMB blasts Magnolia, takes 2-1 lead

San Miguel Beer banked on a strong second half to rout Magnolia, 111-87, in the resumption of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Marcio Lassiter notched 24 points while four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period on top of 17 rebounds. The Beermen are now leading the series 2-1.

Arwind Santos and Chris Ross added 14 points apiece while Brian Heruela contributed 11 points also for the Beermen.

Mark Barroca led the Hotshots with 22 points. Paul Lee had 15 points while Aldrech Ramos posted 12. Magnolia’s leading scorer Ian Sangalang was limited to only six points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field by San Miguel Beer’s rock-solid defense.

Game 4 is on Wednesday at the same venue.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 111 – Lassiter 24, Fajardo 21, Ross 14, Santos 14, Heruela 11, Espinas 9, Cabagnot 5, Rosser 5, Pessumal 4, Semerad 2, Vigil 2, Mamaril 0, Lanete 0.

MAGNOLIA 87 – Barroca 22, Lee 15, Ramos 12, Simon 10, Sangalang 6, Dela Rosa 6, Jalalon 6, Gamalinda 6, Reavis 4, Pascual 0, Mendoza 0, Brondial 0, Herndon 0.

Quarters: 29-22, 50-49, 75-68, 111-87

JOSEF T. RAMOS