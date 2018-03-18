SMB braces for finals showdown

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria is bracing for another tougher titular showdown this time against either semifinalists Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) or Magnolia in the best-of-seven finals series of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup.

The reigning champion Beermen just ended Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s hope with a 100-94 win in Game 5 of the best-of-seven semifinals series on Saturday night at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

San Miguel Beer won the series, 4-1

And although Austria is relieved to see his players surpassed the huge challenge brought by a never-say-die squad in the series, the coach from Sariyaya, Quezon is now wary of what team they are going to face in the championship round.

Whether it is NLEX or Magnolia, Austria believes both teams deserve to be in the finals.

“Kung titingnan mo naman pagdating sa finals walang malakas and there’s no such thing as underdog lahat dito all out especially in the other bracket,” Austria told The Manila Times. “They are playing really well sa series nila that’s why 2-2 ang score nila and that could help them in the future especially in the finals.”

“So we’re not considering there’s an underdog and we’re the strongest team. Basta we just have to play according to plan. I can’t choose between them (NLEX and Magnolia in the semifinals) since they are both deserving to be in the finals. Ang kalaban namin dito sarili namin so we have to perform well in order to do well.”

Austria, who just turned 60 last week, said both teams are equally strong like the Road Warriors who have nothing to lose, making them a very dangerous team if ever they qualify to the championship round.

“They are playing well in their series so we have to observe it because we know these teams (NLEX and Magnolia). Specially NLEX, if they will make it to the finals, they have nothing to lose because they are happy to be in the semifinals. So what more if they reach the finals? It will give them a lot of inspiration and motivation.”

Austria, who is now targeting his sixth PBA title, wants also his team to live with the pressure and the expectations of the people to defend the title somehow.

“Mas gugustuhin ko na sa amin ang pressure kasi yung chances na manalo mataas. So it’s up to us that we will not underestimate our opponent dahil sabi ko nga sa finals balewala na yang stats kung sino gusto manalo at my effort yun ang magwawagi diyan,” said Austria.

“Everybody is expecting us we will win even though it is not a playoff or championship game. Super team daw kami but I refused na super team kami in terms of line up maybe in terms of performance mas malalim kasi yung ibang teams,” he explained.

“It just happens the role of my players is defined at nagkakaintidihan sila. They also believe in our system.”

Four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is averaging 22.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in the elimination, dominated Ginebra in Game 5 with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Marcio Lassiter had 23 points and Matt Rosser-Ganuelas added 14 points to help the Beermen finish off Ginebra in the series.

Prior to Game 5 win, San Miguel Beer also won Game 1 (102-90), Game 2 (104-102 in overtime) and Game 4 (102-81) in that hard-fought semifinals series against Ginebra.

The Gin Kings grabbed Game 3 (95-87), their lone victory in the series.

Now with the series is over, San Miguel Beer has learned a lot of lessons from there.

But Austria said championship round is another chapter though, as teams have diffent style of how to play offense and defense. So it is still a game of how to adjust in what kind of defense and offense their opponent will apply in the championship round.

For the meantime, San Miguel Beer will be having a long break before preparing in the finals but everything depends on the game between NLEX and Magnolia.