SMB evaluates potential bid for Vietnam’s Sabeco

THE country’s largest beer maker San Miguel Brewery (SMB), a unit of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), is evaluating a potential bid for Saigon Alcohol Beer and Beverages Corp. (Sabeco), Vietnam’s leading beer producer.

“At the moment, we are evaluating the deal and we will definitely join the public bidding of the Vietnamese government for the sale of the Saigon brewery,” Ramon Ang, SMC president and chief operating officer, said in an interview last week.

Other than SMC, two Thai companies have likewise expressed interest to bid for Sabeco—Thai Beverage PCL, maker of Chang Beer, and Singha Asia Holding Pte. Ltd. Sabeco is the largest beer producer in Vietnam with an annual capacity of 1.38 billion liters, taking 41 percent market share last year, according to the Vietnam Beverage Association.