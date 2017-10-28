SMB eyes Standhardinger as No. 1 pick IN PBA DRAFT

San Miguel Beer (SMB) is likely to go for Christian Standhardinger as No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft today at the Robinson’s Place in Ermita, Manila.

Advertisements

The San Miguel Beermen, the defending Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup champions, are expected to partner the naturalized Gilas Pilipinas player with fourth straight Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo in the 43rd Season.

SMB, who also owns the fifth pick in the second round, hasn’t announced its pick yet though PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa has already approved the controversial Kia-SMB deal that involved the Picanto’s No. 1 pick in today’s Rookie Draft.

The 6’8 Filipino-German Standhardinger, according to reports, is going to be present during the draft day.

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the owner of second overall pick in the first round, is aiming for collegiate standout Kiefer Ravena.

“If Christian (Standhardinger) will be picked at first, we will go for Kiefer. But if Kiefer will be selected at first, of course we will go for Christian. It’s either player,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Blackwater, who owns No. 3 overall pick, has expressed interest on big men Jason Perkins or Reymar Jose. But Elite coach Leo Isaac is not discounting the possibility of going for Jeron Teng of La Salle and Filipino-American Robbie Herndon.

Phoenix, under coach Louie Alas, who owns the No. 4 and 8 pick, might go for Teng, Perkins or Jose at fourth.

“We need to add a big man and another shooter to our team. For the No. 8, we are still going to decide whose player to choose because we can’t determine yet who are still available. But we will select the best available talent and the player who can play defense. We’re not going to select a one-way type of player,” Alas told The Manila Times.

Alaska owns the fifth pick followed by GlobalPort, Rain or Shine, Phoenix, Star, TNT KaTropa, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT.

In the second round, NLEX owns the first pick followed by Star, Blackwater, Star (second time), SMB, Alaska, Rain or Shine, Star (third time), Phoenix, TNT, GlobalPort and Phoenix.