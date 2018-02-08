SMB guns for 7th win vs Blackwater

Defending champion San Miguel Beer (SMB) aims to strengthen its hold of the top post as it faces an unpredictable Blackwater squad today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Beermen, after escaping Magnolia 77-76 last Sunday, will be eyeing for their seventh win against the Elite in the first game at 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) guns for a fourth victory as it battles Meralco in the second game at 7 p.m.

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria admitted that they almost lost to the Hotshots in their last game.

“I thought we lost that game. It was really tough. But because of our composure and experience, we were able to prevail.”

SMB is leading with a 6-1 win-loss record and is already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals.

But Austria still wants to treat the match with the Elite a serious one.

“It is a crucial game for them because if they loss, they will be out of contention (in the playoffs) that is why they are going to play their best. At the same time, they are unpredictable so we have to prepare hard to achieve our target of getting into the top two.”

Austria will miss the services of Alex Cabagnot and Gabby Espinas who are both nursing foot and leg injuries.

The Beermen will count on the ever reliable and four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo who is averaging 25.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 blocks in seven games.

Carrying a 2-5 win-loss record, Blackwater is bent on ending a four-game losing skid by beating San Miguel Beer.

Elite coach Leo Isaac will lean on Mac Belo and center JP Erram who posted the most number of blocks in the league with 3.4 in seven games played.

Meanwhile, NLEX is keen on duplicating its huge 81-78 victory over Barangay Ginebra last Saturday with a win over Meralco. NLEX, holding 3-4 win-loss record, is on the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Bolts, with a 2-5 win-loss record, are aiming to arrest a two-game skid.