SMB routs Ginebra, secures 3-1 lead

Reigning champion San Miguel Beer bounced back from last game’s setback with a 102-81 rout of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 4 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.

SMB was leading 32-22 by the end of the first period. June Mar Fajardo, on top of his 13 rebounds, scored 10 of his 14 points in that quarter. The Beermen were never threatened from that point onward.

“Energy was the big factor on this game and we were able to negate whatever they do. Their three big men went to early foul trouble and that is the key,” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria, who also celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday. “Sabi nga nila pag birthday mo na sa ‘yo ang swerte.”

Marcio Lassiter had 23 points and six assists, Alex Cabagnot notched 19 points plus eight assists, Arwind Santos finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser registered 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists while Chris Ross contributed 11 points also for the Beermen.

Japeth Aguilar had 31 points and 13 rebounds while LA Tenorio finished with 20 points to lead the Gin Kings.

If they beat the Gin Kings on Game 5 on Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City, the Beermen will book their 39th overall finals appearance since joining the league in 1975.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 102 – Lassiter 23, Cabagnot 19, Santos 16, Fajardo 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Ross 11, Espinas 4, Pessumal 3, Lanete 0, De Ocampo 0, Heruela 0, Agovida 0, Vigil 0, Mamaril 0.

BARANGAY GINEBRA 81 – J. Aguilar 31, Tenorio 20, Cruz 9, Mercado 5, Caguioa 3, Caperal 3, Ferrer 3, Mariano 2, Manuel 2, Devance 2, Thompson 1, R. Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 32-22, 58-41, 84-58, 102-81.