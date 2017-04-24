SMB sends Garcia to TNT for Ganuelas

Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer traded combo guard RR Garcia to TNT KaTropa for versatile swingman Matt Ganuelas-Rosser in a deal consummated just before the Philippine Basketball Association All-Star Break begins this week.

Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed to The Manila Times the movement saying Ganuelas-Rosser provides versatility to the wing position, which is led by veteran forward Arwind Santos.

“RR (Garcia) was Nash Racela’s former player when he was still coaching FEU (Far Eastern University),” said Abanilla. “He really wanted to get RR and we are satisfied to get an athletic player like Matt (Ganuelas-Rosser) in return.”

The Beermen are presently undefeated in four games in the Commissioner’s Cup.

TNT, on the other hand, is satisfied after landing Garcia in the deal.

“That’s the coaches’ decision because they really wanted to add more offensive threat to our team and at the same time we wanted to be younger also,” said team manager Virgil Villavicencio, whose team holds a 5-2 win-loss record.

Ganuelas-Rosser is averaging only two points and 2.3 rebounds in three games for TNT. He didn’t play in the last five games due to foot injury. In two seasons, he averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for TNT since 2015.

Garcia, on the other hand, will be playing for his fifth team after becoming a member of GlobalPort, Barako/Phoenix, Star Hotshots and San Miguel Beer since entering the league 2013. Garcia only played one game for San Miguel Beer in this conference because of shoulder injury.

Garcia, who averaged seven points in the last Philippine Cup, had a 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists average in four seasons.

JOSEF T. RAMOS