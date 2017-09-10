SMB sends Ginebra crashing back to earth

GRAND slam-seeking San Miguel Beer weathered Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s late game rally en route to a 107-103 victory on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.



Combo guard Alex Cabagnot displayed nerves of steel in crunch time by hitting nine of his 16 points in the final three-minute mark to douse cold water on Ginebra’s hot rally in the endgame and hand the Beermen their 5-3 win-loss record.



San Miguel Beer new import Terrence Watson, who replaced ineffective import Tarik Bridgeman, had a rousing debut of 28 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Beermen who halted the Gin Kings’ seven-game winning streak.



Arwind Santos piled up 23 points, while Chris Ross racked up 20 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, and June Mar Fajardo contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds also for San Miguel Beer.



Despite San Miguel Beer’s 59-33 biggest advantage in the game after Cabagnot’s trey in the third period, the Gin Kings unleashed their never-say-die attitude in the last quarter as they narrowed the gap to 97-103 with only 30 ticks left after Kevin Ferrer’s split free throw.



They even came within 105-100 with only 10 seconds remaining in the game but time wasn’t on their side.



Cabagnot calmly sank both free throws with eight ticks left prior to LA Tenorio’s useless triple with just four seconds away to peg the final count.



Japeth Aguilar led Ginebra with 18 points. Although their streak came to an end, the Gin Kings remain a twice-to-beat holder in the quarterfinal round with a 7-2 win-loss record.



Scores:



SAN MIGUEL 107 – Watson 28, Santos 23, Ross 20, Cabagnot 16, Fajardo 10, Lassiter 7, Rosser 3, Heruela 0, De Ocampo 0.



GINEBRA 103 – Aguilar J. 18, Tenorio 17, Slaughter 16, Brownlee 14, Ferrer 11, Thompson 7, Caguioa 3, Mercado 2, Aguilar R. 0, Taha 0.



Quarters: 30-16, 56-33, 87-65, 107-103.







