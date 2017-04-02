SMB stops Meralco’s 4-game win streak

Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer relied on a strong second half surge to score a 99-92 win over Meralco on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Three-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo led SMB with 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, while playmaker Alex Cabagnot added 23 points and nine assists.

Import Charles Rhodes tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Beermen to a 1-0 win-loss record.

Marcio Lassiter had 16 points and Arwind Santos contributed 12 points also for the Beermen.

San Miguel Beer struggled in the early first two periods trailing by 35-46 but found its groove in the second half. The Beermen outscored the Bolts in the third (29-18) and fourth (35-28) quarter to make the comeback possible.

Jared Dillinger paced Meralco with 21 points while import Alex Stepheson had 21 points and 21 rebounds. The Bolts, however, absorbed their first defeat in five outings