SMB survives Magnolia in Game 4, closes in on 4th straight Phil Cup crown

SAN MIGUEL Beer recovered from a bad first half performance to shackle Magnolia, 84-80, on Wednesday in Game 4 and step one game closer of winning the title in the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen, the defending champion, struggled against the rock-solid defense of the Hotshots but found a way to survive in the closing minutes and established a 3-1 lead in the series. A victory by San Miguel Beer on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Game 5 will earn them their fourth straight Philippine Cup crown.

Alex Cabagnot scored 27 points while Marcio Lassiter notched 18 points to lead the Beermen.

Inspired by his sixth straight Best Player of the Conference award earlier, June Mar Fajardo tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks shots while Arwind Santos had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks also for the Beermen.

Ian Sangalang bounced back from a frustrating performance in Game 3 by scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Hotshots.

But his efforts went to waste in Game 4 after Magnolia suffered a bad turnover in the fading seconds.

Trailing by just 80-82 in the last nine seconds, the pass of Aldrech Ramos to Mark Barroca was intercepted and stolen by Santos.

Santos was immediately fouled by the Hotshots with only two seconds left on the clock and made both free throws to seal the win.

Scores:

San Miguel 84 – Cabagnot 27, Lassiter 18, Fajardo 15, Santos 13, Rosser 5, Ross 4, Espinas 1, Heruela 0, Pessumal 0.

Magnolia 80 – Sangalang 22, Dela Rosa 15, Barroca 14, Lee 9, Reavis 6, Simon 5, Jalalon 4, Ramos 3, Pascual 2, Gamalinda 0.

Quarters: 14-20, 45-46, 69-64, 84-80.