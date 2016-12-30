SMB’s Fajardo leads BPC race

Three-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is leading the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Philippine Cup after six games.

Fajardo, of reigning champion San Miguel Beer, posted an average of 20.2 points, a top 17.2 in rebound, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for a leading 44.2 statistical points standings (SPs). His impressive performance put the Beermen on top of the team standings with a 5-1 win-loss record.

“With regards with June Mar, we are very lucky to be part of San Miguel Beer with an epic player like him, He is one of a kind, no other, and he is second to none in basketball. We are looking forward to Fajardo bagging a fourth MVP trophy this year with the way he’s playing,” San Miguel Beer assistant team manager Danbee Henares told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

GlobalPort’s combo guard Terrence Romeo is currently No. 2 with an average of 27 points, 6.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for a 37.5 SPs. GlobalPort holds a 3-3 win-loss record.

San Miguel Beer’s playmaker Alex Cabagnot is currently third with 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assist in the first five games for a 34.6 SPs. Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar is fourth with 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in six games for 33.2 SPs.

Blackwater’s top overall pick rookie Mac Belo is No.5 with 33 SPs. He also topped the rookies statistical race. The Elite are holding a 4-3 win-loss record.

San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos is No. 6 with 31.3 SPs., followed by Calvin Abueva of Alaska with 31 SPs., Jayson Castro of Talk ‘N Text with 30.3 SPs., Matthew Wright of Phoenix Petroleum with 30.2 SPs. and Chris Newsome of Meralco with 29.8 SPs. All points were tallied and computed by PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon.

The Philippine Cup Season 42 will resume on January 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena with GlobalPort battling Meralco in the first game at 4:15 p.m. followed by the San Miguel Beer vs Blackwater match at 7 p.m.