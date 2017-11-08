SMC acquires Australian bottler

RAMON Ang-led conglomerate San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) packaging unit has acquired an Australian-based firm in a bid to expand its packaging presence in the Australasian region. SMC acquired Best Bottlers Pty Ltd through San Miguel Yamamura Packaging International Ltd.’s Australian unit, San Miguel Yamamura Australasia Pty Ltd. Best Bottlers is SMC’s fifth acquisition in the region serving the wine industry. Located in Victoria, Australia, Best Bottlers is a wine bottling and packaging facility specializing in various formats of contract filling, including still and sparkling wines, cider, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic beverages, including fruit juices. Earlier this year, SMC’s packaging arm acquired Barossa Bottling and Portavin, both in Australia.